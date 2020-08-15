DORSEL "TUCK" LOVEJOY, 88, of Elloree, SC, formerly of Alum Creek, WV, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Service will be 3 p.m. Monday, August 17, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
