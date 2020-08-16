DORSEL "TUCK" LOVEJOY, 88, of Elloree, SC, formerly of Alum Creek, WV, went home to be with The Lord Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, South Carolina.
He was a member of Forks of Coal Baptist Church in Alum Creek and attended Bible Baptist Church in Santee after moving to Elloree. After retiring from Union Carbide as a supervisor, he continued his water well drilling business for 8 years. Tuck was passionate about gardening and loved to fish. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 4768 in Alum Creek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Watson and Julia Jarrell Lovejoy; 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
Tuck is survived by his wife, Marietta Neal Lovejoy; sons, Greg (Violet) and Keith (Debbie); brother, George Lovejoy; grandchildren, Neal Lovejoy (Katie), Krista Lucas, Cody Lovejoy, Addison Briggs (Judy), Krystal Hamilton (Blake); great grandchildren, Jacey Lovejoy, Clay Lovejoy, Kylie Lovejoy, Alyssa Briggs, Collin Briggs, Camille Briggs, Madison Briggs, Blakely Hamilton, Liam Hamilton.
Service will be at 3 p.m., Monday, August 17, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Keith George officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Forks of Coal Cemetery in Alum Creek.
The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV