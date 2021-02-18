DORSEL WINSTON NULL, age 83, of Eleanor went home to be with his Lord on February 16, 2021. He married his sweetheart, Anna Null, on February 14, 1958. He was blessed with two children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dorsel retired from WV Carpenter's Local 439. As senior elder at Hometown Independent Mission, he spent his life serving others. If there was a need, he was there to help. Some of his favorite times were at HIM Youth Camp, Walk Through Bethlehem and spending time with hischurch buddies. He also loved driving his golf cart throughout town.
Dorsel loved his Lord, family, church and friends. His last words were, "Just stay close to God always."
He was born September 14, 1937, to Price and Edis Null. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna and brother-in-law, Wayne Haynes.
Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Williams (Pete) of Buffalo; son, Bill Null of Florida; grandchildren, Laura Zachman (Joe), Kaitlyn Vannoy (Ryan), Andrew Null (Stephanie), Megan Morguson (David), Brittany Rinehart (Brandon), and Chance Williams. Dorsel is also survived by eight great-grandchildren; brother, Bertis (Adonna) Null; sister, Ozalia Haynes as well as a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Union Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 112, Charleston WV 25321
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday February 19, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Darren Persinger officiating. Private burial will take place in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge arrangements.