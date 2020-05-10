DORSEY "JUNIOR" WOOLWINE, 69, of Belle, passed from this life on May 7, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Dorsey Golden and Sylvia Esta Jones Woolwine; brothers, Charles, Bobby and Paul Woolwine; and nephews, Austin and Jamie.
Surviving are his children, Denver 'Skeet' Casto (Mindy) of Charleston, Paige Casto (Jared) and Sarah 'Squirrel' Casto (Denny), all of Belle; sisters, Mary Musick, Loretta Riddle and Sandra Johnson; grandchildren, Jordan Ratcliff, Graeson and Serenity Barton; and a host of nieces, nephews and family friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, with Pastor Bob Whorley officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
