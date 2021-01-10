DORTHA KATHRYN McNEAL passed away on December 9, 2020, in Birmingham, AL. She was born December 15, 1924, in Charleston, WV, the daughter of Whit W. Williams and Lucy Bell Cunningham. A graduate of Dunbar High School and retired accountant from Charleston Area Medical Center. Former resident of Sun City Center and Lake Mary, FL. A member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lake Mary, FL.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Lee McNeal of Charleston. She is survived by her son Howard Lee McNeal, Jr; daughter-in-law Clarice J McNeal; granddaughter Jennifer Lynn Fisher; and great grandsons Sladen and Knoxton Fisher.
The inurnment of her remains will be a private family service at Grandview Memorial Park on a date yet to be determined.