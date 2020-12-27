Dottie Barker

DOTTIE MCKINNEY BARKER, 78 of Marmet passed away December 21, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Wilmer and Edith Curry Estep on June 24, 1942 and was a longtime employee of City National Bank.
Also preceding her in death were her brothers: Bill, Phil and Frank Estep, grandson: Timothy McKinney and the father of her children: Robert McKinney.
She is survived by her husband: Bob Barker who she married on July 17th 1992.
She was the most wonderful mother to her three children: Timmy McKinney and his wife Darlene, Terry McKinney and his wife Jeannine and Tambra Asbury and her husband Jeff.
Her passion and delight were her grandsons: Corey and Jarrett Asbury and Ryan, Trey and Matthew McKinney.
Dottie was overwhelmed with joy to have great granddaughters: Mia and Myla Asbury and Rain Willard.
She also loved her brothers: Eugene and Harry Estep and a special friend: Barbara Meador.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday December 29, 2020 in the chapel at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas with her sons Tim and Terry McKinney officiating.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.