Dottie Carol Cobb Couick-Newman

DOTTIE CAROL COBB COUICK-NEWMAN, 78, of Amissville, Va. passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mable Cobb; husbands, Philip Lee Couick and James Donald Newman, 3 brothers and a sister.

Survivors include her son and two daughters and their spouses, John and Cindy Couick of Amissville, Va., Sheree and Joseph LaCasse of Radford, Va. and Stephanie Baron of Amissville, Va.; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; brother, Larry Cobb; sisters, Roberta, Wilma, Linda and Donna; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Culpeper National Veterans Cemetery.

The Couick-Newman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

