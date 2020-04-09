DOTTIE LOU McCLUNG, 75, of Sandyville, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11, in the Independence Cemetery at Sandyville. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va.
Funerals for Thursday, April 9, 2020
Baldwin, Janet - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Freeman, John - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Moraitinis, Despina - 11 a.m., Otto Cemetery.