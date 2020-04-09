Dottie Lou McClung

DOTTIE LOU McCLUNG, 75, of Sandyville, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11, in the Independence Cemetery at Sandyville. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 9, 2020

Baldwin, Janet - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Freeman, John - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

Moraitinis, Despina - 11 a.m., Otto Cemetery.