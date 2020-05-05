Doug Frederick David Gillispie

"DOUG" FREDERICK DAVID GILLISPIE, 81, of Julian passed away May 3, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m Wednesday, May 6 at Hill Cemetery, Julian. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.