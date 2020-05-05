"DOUG" FREDERICK DAVID GILLISPIE, 81, of Julian passed away May 3, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m Wednesday, May 6 at Hill Cemetery, Julian. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.