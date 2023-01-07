Douglas A. Martin Jan 7, 2023 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS A. MARTIN, 82, born and raised in Charleston, passed away on 23 December 2022, in Cumming, Georgia.He was the son of Avis Turner and James W. Martin of Charleston, WV.Doug graduated from Kentucky Military Institute, attended University of Miami, then graduated from the University of Charleston in 1962.After working at Bell Lines in Wheeling, WV, he moved to Atlanta employed with Overnite Transportation Co. In 1975, he became co-owner of Colony Transport.Doug became a dedicated runner for many years and participated in the Charleston Distance Run numerous times. He also enjoyed motorcycling in various states and Canada.Preceding Doug's passing were his parents, brother David, and daughter Cynthia Martin Lamay.He is survived by his wife, Nan McEwen Martin, daughter Lisa Martin Sweeney (Daniel), stepdaughter Faith Livingstone and stepson Will A. Boggs.The family will hold a private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warriors Project is preferred. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas A. Martin James W. Martin University Work Food David Faith Livingstone Will A. Boggs Lisa Martin Sweeney Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Donald Ray Harper Jr. Noah Ryan Pollastrini Michael Lee Crowder Nancy Carol Waugh Redman David Alston Norman Ray “Tootsie” Wagner Michael Frederick Goff Redman David Alston Marilyn "Susie" Fridley Mary Lorentz Conley Canfield Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.