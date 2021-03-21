DOUGLAS B. KANEDAY, 63 of St. Albans, WV passed away March 19, 2021.
Doug loved going to his cabin, hunting, fishing and of course bowling. Doug had a heart of gold and saw the good in everyone. He had many friends who loved him dearly and will miss his smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Wanda Kaneday.
He leaves behind his fiance Julie Keiffer and their precious Coco, brother Eddie Kaneday and wife Brenda, his sister Debbie Tyler and husband Keith and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be Wednesday, March 24, at 2:30 p.m., and visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Casdorph & Curry Funeral, 110 B Street St. Albans, WV.
