Douglas Bartlett Chadwick
DOUGLAS BARTLETT CHADWICK, of Hillsboro, West Virginia, died January 1 in Charleston, West Virginia, of pneumonia. Doug was a fine photographer in numerous genres, a filmmaker, a patron of the arts, and a kind and loyal friend with a keen sense of humor. He was 70 years old.

Born August 19, 1952, in Durham, North Carolina, he was the son of Donald and Betsy Chadwick of Union, WV. His father was a doctor specializing in public health and his mother a farmer who raised horses and cattle. The family moved to West Virginia in 1970, where Doug has lived ever since.

