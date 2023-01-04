Douglas Bartlett Chadwick Jan 4, 2023 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS BARTLETT CHADWICK, 70, of Hillsboro, WV, passed away on January 1, 2023. Arrangements are pending and are in the care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Charleston Hillsboro Douglas Bartlett Chadwick Arrangement Care Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Lorentz Conley Canfield Redman David Alston Marilyn "Susie" Fridley Constance E. Miller Kenneth Allen Parsons Edith Jane Mays Thomas Michael Frederick Goff Charles Dudley Stanley "Dale" Eggleton Marietta Carol Angel Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 4, 2023 Daily Mail WV Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa