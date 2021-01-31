DOUGLAS M. DENT, 78 of Myrtle Beach, SC., formerly of South Charleston, died January 24, 2021 surrounded by family & friends. He was known for his custom knives that were sold and coveted around the world. He was an avid hunter often traveling to hunt elk and mule deer, with his best friend and hunting partner Tony Dean of Rand. Later years he enjoyed his love of training horses. Preceded in death by his first wife Donna Crook Dent, his parents, Dorf and Marie Dent; sister, Betty Lawson, brothers Bob and Charles Dent. Doug is survived by his wife Carmella Dent, daughter, Terri Dent-Bonnette, (Sims Hind), sons Mickey Dent (Kathy), Dougie Dent Sister Mary Dent Abshire, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be at a later date.
