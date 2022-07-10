Douglas "Doug" Groves Jul 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUG GROVES, 67, of Elkview went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at home.Doug enjoyed spending his time fishing and collecting antiques. He was a loving friend, he will be missed by all who knew him.He is preceded in death by his parents; Kermit and Juanita.He is survived by his companion Phyllis Marks, cousins; Bob Jackson, Clifford Jackson, and Sharon Hays.A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Doug Edens officiating.Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Doug Edens Funeral Home Christianity Hafer Funeral Service Juanita Condolence Phyllis Marks Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Franklin D. “Frank” Bellomy Blank Kelli Lee Boggess Harrison Blank Eddy Ray “Fast Eddy” Peyton Regina (Bigley) Stubbs Blank Warren Edwin Pauley Sharon Gail Burton Martin Eugene Aldon Workman Roby Gragg Kaufman Gertrude Spangler Graham Blank Karen Rectenwald Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist