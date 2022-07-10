Thank you for Reading.

Douglas "Doug" Groves
DOUG GROVES, 67, of Elkview went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at home.

Doug enjoyed spending his time fishing and collecting antiques. He was a loving friend, he will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Kermit and Juanita.

He is survived by his companion Phyllis Marks, cousins; Bob Jackson, Clifford Jackson, and Sharon Hays.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Doug Edens officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

