DOUGLAS "DOUGIE" SMITH II, 39, of Charleston passed away at home unexpectedly on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Smith family
