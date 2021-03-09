DOUGLAS K. ELLIS, 87, formerly of St. Albans, WV, passed away peacefully at his residence in Mt Juliet, TN on March 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nola Ellis, and daughter, Tina Long (Jeremy). He was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Mabel Ellis; brothers, Bruce and Arleigh; and sister, Geraldine.
A member of IBEW Local 466, Doug was a master electrician and estimator for Damron Electric in WV and Sun Kraft Electrical Contractors in Cocoa, FL. Besides being an outstanding electrician and mentor in his trade, Doug was a highly committed husband and father who always put the needs of others above his own.
While his absence leaves a void that can never be filled, his life leaves a legacy of faithfulness, humility, family-centeredness, and devotion to Jesus Christ his Lord.
A graveside memorial for family and friends will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Hurricane, WV at a later date."
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459.