DOUGLAS MARTIN WALLACE, 67, of St. Albans passed away August 13, 2021 in Dunbar Center after a long illness.
Doug was born in Charleston on October 18, 1953 to the late Gene Martin Wallace and Norma Cline Wallace. Doug graduated from St. Albans High School, and graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Accounting. He enjoyed spending time relaxing by the Greenbrier River at the family camp.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his uncle, Cliff Cline; aunt, Sandy Cline; his best friend, David Simmons; and his faithful companion, Sebastion.
Left to cherish his memory are uncle, David Cline of Nashville, Tennessee; numerous cousins; and his ex-wife and best friend, Peggy Bailey of Nitro.
It was Doug's wishes to be cremated and his ashes scattered along the Greenbrier River. In memory of Doug please make donations to Maranatha Fellowship Church, where Doug enjoyed fellowship, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.
