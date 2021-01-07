DOUGLAS McARTHUR CONLEY age 75 of Dry Branch passed away January 1, 2021. He was born at Dry Branch, WV on May 5, 1945 and he was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Edith Mullens Conley and brother Maxie and son Todd Conley.
He retired from the Kroger Company and he had a great love for sports and he loved having company from family and and friends. He will be missed dearly.
Doug is survived by his son Michael Conley and his wife Kim and son Kenny Conley; daughter Kimberly Wriston Conley and eleven grand-children and 3 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday at Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel at London with Rev. Tom Burnside officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial park.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com