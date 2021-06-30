Douglas McClure

On the night of June 26, 2021, DOUG passed away peacefully at Hospice Care, CAMC Memorial Hospital, after a long illness. He was surrounded and comforted by family members at the time of his passing. Doug was 74 years old and the first born of six children to the late Rufus and Jean McClure, of Riverside.Doug graduated from Cedar Grove High School, Class of 1965.
Soon thereafter, he started his lifelong career at Columbia Gas where he served 33 faithful years as a well operator and scuba diver. Doug enjoyed jogging, fishing, scuba diving, and spending time with family and friends. He was a lifelong member of the Masons.
Doug was also preceded in death by cousins Basil Hudnall of Cedar Grove, Roger Myers of FL, nephew David McClure of Pratt, and lifelong friend Lester Allen of Ansted.
Doug is survived by his sister Donna Burdette, brothers Richard(Diana) McClure, David(Donna) McClure, Jeff McClure, Bradley Thomas, former spouse Linda McClure, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with Pastor Roger Goodwin officiating. Family and close friends will be welcomed at noon. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at hospicecarewv.org.