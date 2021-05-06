Douglas Smith II

On Sunday, April 25th, 2021 DOUGLAS "DOUG/DOUGIE" SMITH II, 39, suddenly went to be with the Lord. Doug was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Diana and Don Williams, and his paternal grandparents Roy Smith and Alice Scarberry.
Doug is survived by his wife Portia Smith and their daughter Ahleeyah; his parents Carmen & Douglas Smith Sr.; his brother Kevin Smith (BethAnn); niece Selena; his grandmother Doris Williams; his in-laws in the Caribbean Gerald & Annette Charles; brother-in-law Geran Charles; and brother-in-law in the UK, Ethran (Gena) Charles and his niece Azalela.
In life, Doug was funny and could light up any room. He cared about everyone he met and would stop at nothing to help those in need. Doug dedicated his life to those in need and was one of the founding members of Angel's Inspired, Inc. His presence will continue to live on through his wife Portia, the sparkle of his eye Ahleeyah, and all that he did for others. Education was very important to Doug. He was a 2017 graduate of West Virginia State University with a Baccalaureate in Political Science (minor in Economics), held a Masters and was working towards a Doctorate in Business Administration from Walden University.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Saturday, May 8th at 1 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest, Shelter #5. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the family's GoFundMe page or Angel's Inspired, Inc. (Facebook). The service is open to anyone who wishes to attend as Doug will surely be missed by everyone in his life.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Doug's family and you may send condolences to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com