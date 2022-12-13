Thank you for Reading.

Douglas W. Lewis
Our beloved DOUGLAS W. LEWIS was taken from us on December 7, 2022, at the young age of 55. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Becky, three beautiful children, Matthew (24), Lyndsey (21), and Alyssa (17), his mother, Patricia Lewis, and brother, Donald (Jackie) Lewis. Doug is also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters -in-law, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lewis, paternal grandparents, Roger and Virginia Lewis, and maternal grandparents, Robert and Catherine Smith.

Doug was born in Charleston, West Virginia on June 28, 1967, and was raised in Nitro, West Virginia. Doug attended West Virginia University, where he met his wife, and earned a B.A. in political science and a Doctor of Jurisprudence. A respected and successful attorney, Doug practiced law in Gwinnett County and the Greater Atlanta area since 1992. He was a member of the Gwinnett County Bar Association and the State Bar of Georgia.

