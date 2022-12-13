Our beloved DOUGLAS W. LEWIS was taken from us on December 7, 2022, at the young age of 55. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Becky, three beautiful children, Matthew (24), Lyndsey (21), and Alyssa (17), his mother, Patricia Lewis, and brother, Donald (Jackie) Lewis. Doug is also survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters -in-law, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lewis, paternal grandparents, Roger and Virginia Lewis, and maternal grandparents, Robert and Catherine Smith.
Doug was born in Charleston, West Virginia on June 28, 1967, and was raised in Nitro, West Virginia. Doug attended West Virginia University, where he met his wife, and earned a B.A. in political science and a Doctor of Jurisprudence. A respected and successful attorney, Doug practiced law in Gwinnett County and the Greater Atlanta area since 1992. He was a member of the Gwinnett County Bar Association and the State Bar of Georgia.
Doug was a devout Christian, loved the Lord, and was a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, where he volunteered his time at The Food Pantry at HMUMC. His faith was at the center of everything he did, and we are grateful in knowing that his walk with Christ was strong. A devoted and loving father and husband, Doug never missed a day to share how proud he was of them. He loved nothing more than spending time and making memories with family and friends whether at home, the ball field, a concert, or the beach.
Those who were blessed enough to know Doug, know that he was a dedicated family man, thoughtful and caring son, beloved brother, loving and involved uncle and brother-in-law, and fun and endearing friend. Doug coached youth sports, including baseball, football, basketball, softball, and lacrosse, from 2003 - 2019. Doug was well-loved and respected by many. A loud and proud fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, WVU Mountaineers, Atlanta Braves, Mercer Lacrosse, and Mill Creek Hawks, Doug loved cheering on his favorite teams alongside friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to The Food Pantry at HMUMC or donations to a local Alzheimer's association.
To know Doug is to love Doug. Although Doug will be dearly missed, his legacy and impression on those he touched will live on forever.
Visitation is on Thursday, December 15, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens (3481 Hamilton Mill Road, Buford, GA 30519). The funeral service will be held Friday, December 16, at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church (1450 Pine Road, Dacula, GA 30019).