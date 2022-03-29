DOUGLAS W. PAULEY, 86, of St. Albans, passed away at home on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Douglas was a very good brick mason and some of his work can be seen all over St. Albans. He had his own business in Richmond, VA from 1987 to early 1994. He was very active in the St. Albans Moose Lodge during the late 70's and early 80's.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Dorothy Jane Holton Pauley, his brother Clarence Norman Pauley and his sister Dolores Mae Summers.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years Margaret L. Pauley, children Douglas W. Pauley (Jean Marie), Dennis Pauley (Brandi), Michael Pauley (Renee), Amy Pauley (Brian), Jennifer Powell (Steve), stepchildren Michael Brown (Luann), Melissa Bowman (Johnny B.), Ham Eckert (Carol), Kathy Carr (Larry), and Marsha Griffith. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren and several great - grandchildren.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated, and no services are scheduled.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Doug's Doctor's and all their staff, Dr. F. Scott Moore, Dr. Narender Jogenpally, Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, and Dr. James Perry.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Doug's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com