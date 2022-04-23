DOUGLAS WAYNE MORRIS 75, passed away at home in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Chenoweth Morris; daughter Kristina McSwain; son Chris Morris (Stefanie); son Kevin M. Morris; and his three grandchildren -- Caleb Morris, Zoey Ellis, and Aaron Morris. He is also survived by his sister, Judi Casey.
Doug was born in 1947 in Charleston, WV, to Lois Jean (Crumbaker) Morris and Robert Lewis Morris, both deceased.
He is also preceded in death by his brother, Mark Hamilton Morris. He graduated from Saint Albans High School in Saint Albans, WV in 1964, and later attended West Virginia State University. Doug worked as a Professional Engineer, retiring from the City of Charlotte Government in 2015. Doug had a lifelong affinity for air and space travel and filled a lot of his retirement years working on model airplanes in connection with the Charlotte Aeromodelers Club. From his early days as an avid swimmer to his passion for photography, he was happiest when he was at the beach or telling groan-worthy puns. Most important to him, however, was his faith in Jesus Christ and the many lay leadership positions he held in the church from Sunday School teacher to Deacon.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 3 - 4 p.m., at University Hills Baptist Church in Charlotte.
A celebration of life will be held immediately thereafter from 4 - 5 p.m.