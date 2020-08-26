DOVIE JOAN KEE, 86, of Falling Rock, fell asleep in Jesus, Monday, August 24, 2020 after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James "Oat" & Gracie Phillips; husbands, Bruce Hays, and John Kee; brothers, James Bazil Phillips, and Hoy Phillips; sisters, Betty Winfree, Jewell Gunsalus, and Faye Tawney; and daughter, Joan Hays Quinn.
Dovie was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of theThree Mile Trio and enjoyed singing in church. She liked listening to the Gaither's gospel music, and loved caring for babies, and painting bird houses.
She is survived by her sons, Samuel (Tressie) Hays, Joseph (Connie) Hays, and Frederick (Charlotte) Hays; son-in-law, Kevin Quinn; step-daughter, Judy Kee Smith; brother, Curtis (Maria) Phillips; grandchildren, Stacy Scott, Travis Quinn, Ilene Waldron, and Jeremy, Jeffrey, and Zachary Hays; and eleven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
A graveside service will begin 2:30 p.m., Thursday, August 27, at Price Cemetery, Falling Rock.
Visitation will be from 2 - 2:30 p.m., at the graveside.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.