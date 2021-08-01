DOYLE DANIEL DAVIS II, a resident of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, and native of Charleston, West Virginia, also fondly known as Dan to his many friends, left the Earth on January 17, 2021. To view the complete obituary and sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
Dan's place of interment will be the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies located at 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville PA 15017, where a memorial service will be held in Dan's honor at 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, August 5, 2021, his seventy-fourth birthday.
There will be a tailgate celebration of Dan's life following the service at VFW Post 4793 located at 445 East Lincoln Street, Waynesburg PA 15370, starting under the pavilion at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Additionally, if you would like to make a gift in Dan's name, please call or text Lori at 724-833-5413, or e-mail to lori.palettadavis @comcast.net. Among the appropriate causes include Agent Orange Awareness, Education and Veteran Recognition.