DOYLE DYE TAWNEY, 93, of Newton, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center, Charleston, after an extended illness.
He born December 23, 1928, in Ravenna, Ohio, but raised in Elana, WV. He married Rosalie I. Wright (dec'd 2004) on February 8, 1953.
Mr. Tawney served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He completed the Military Leadership School and Communications Chief School. He was a communications chief and became an instructor teaching communications classes in the training cadre. When he was Battery Communications Chief, his platoon won first place as the best unit in the entire battalion.
After working for 15 years as a head crusher operator, clerk, and head processor at a Union Carbide metallurgical plant, Doyle was disabled. Nevertheless, he was active in community affairs his entire adult life. He worked to bring telephone service into Geary District of Roane County. He was a founder and served as Secretary and Treasurer of the Three Forks Community Action Association which built a park and a community building in Newton, WV. Later, he spearheaded the installation of an antenna and the first citizens-owned cable television system in Newton. He and his wife Rosalie founded the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, and he served as a line officer and its secretary and treasurer for many years. Doyle also acted as a community leader and spokesman in having the Public Service Commission order restoration of natural gas service to consumers in the community. He also worked diligently to form the Clay-Roane Public Service District to have a public water system in Geary District. All the while, Mr. Tawney served as a deacon and trustee of his church and was one of the founders of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Newton. Doyle served on the Board of Directors of the Roane County Economic Development Authority for many years and was Roane County's representative on the Central Appalachian Empowerment Zone Board of Directors from its inception, where he was able to obtain a health care clinic, library and pre-school teacher at Geary School and an industrial site at Amma. Mr. Tawney was a Master Mason of Linden Lodge #83, A.F&A.M.
In 1999, Doyle was honored as the Citizen of the Year in Roane County.
He is survived by two sons - Kenneth Eugene Tawney (Cynthia Jo (Knight) Tawney) and Jeffrey Wayne Tawney (Dorothy Lynn (Crowley) Tawney); grandchildren, Nathaniel K. Tawney (Amy Joy), Joshua M. Tawney; Julie C. Warden; Kristopher S. Tawney (Krystal); Heather D. Dobbins (Cass); and great grandchildren, Gage Tawney, Colton Tawney, Remington Warden, Matthew Dobbins, and Shepard Tawney; and a brother, Dale Tawney (Jackie).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church, Newton with Pastor Roy Huffman officiating. Burial with masonic graveside rites and military honors will be in the Elana Cemetery (aka Zion Hill Cemetery), Elana, WV.
There will be visitation from 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 3 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.