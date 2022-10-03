Thank you for Reading.

Doyle Dye Tawney
SYSTEM

DOYLE DYE TAWNEY, 93, of Newton, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center, Charleston, after an extended illness.

He born December 23, 1928, in Ravenna, Ohio, but raised in Elana, WV. He married Rosalie I. Wright (dec'd 2004) on February 8, 1953.

Tags

Recommended for you