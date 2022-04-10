DOYLE KELVA HARTWELL, 92, of St. Albans entered eternal rest on Monday, April 4, 2022. Doyle was born June 14, 1929, in Sod, West Virginia.
He attended Lincoln and Kanawha County Schools, graduating from South Charleston
High School in 1946. He attended Morris Harvey College and West Virginia State College. He retired from FMC Corporation after 36 years of service in the engineering group.
Doyle was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Doris Shelton Green Hartwell. Also his parents Kelva F. Hartwell and Lota McClure Hartwell and entrusted and cherished son, Ronald Green.
Doyle is survived by his children Anita Gale Sims (Doug) of St. Albans; Mark Alan Hartwell (Shauna) of Houston Texas; and entrusted and cherished son Daniel Green (Sandi) of Williamsburg, Virginia. Doyle is also survived by his grandchildren Natalie Sims, Whitney Sims, Caleb Hartwell (Mandy), Katie Hartwell, Sara Jones (Brian), Rebecca Travis (Eric), Stacey Rayburn (Brad), Jason Green (Lana), Brian Green, and Zachary Green. His great grandchildren Tyler Rayburn, Connor Rayburn, Sara Green, Anna Bell Green, Hannah Miller, Madison Farley (C.W.), Mallory Jones, Christopher Travis, Benjamin Travis, Clair Travis, Andrew Travis, Juliette Travis, Scotlynn Hartwell, and Jameson Hartwell. He is also survived by his brother and best friend Charles Hartwell (Betty), Aunt Phyllis Hartwell Nunn and many great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Doyle was an active member of The First Baptist Church of St. Albans. As a 61 year resident of St. Albans, he served on the City Building Commission, planning and building the new City Hall downtown, a new Fire Station in the Highlawn area, and renovation of the City Garage. More recently he served on the Zoning Board of Adjustments. He was active in the sports program at St. Albans High School and Little League Baseball.
He was an avid golfer, succeeding and enjoying four holes in one in his playing days. Most of all he cherished his family and friends.
Doyle chose to be cremated. The memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday April 30, 2022, at First Baptist Church of St. Albans with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:30 - 2 p.m., prior to the memorial service. Inurnment will follow in the First Baptist Cinerarium.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Sweetbriar Assisted Living and HospiceCare at Thomas Hospital for caring for Doyle.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
