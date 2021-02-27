DR. ANNA JEAN MINNICK, age 94 years, a resident of Elkins, WV departed this life Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her home and under the care of Mountain Hospice. She was born Thursday, May 20, 1926 at Saint Marys, WV, a daughter of the late Lowell Valentine and Lenore Jane McCoy Minnick.
Surviving are one niece, Crista Ellena and husband Greg and their son Justin of Gainesville, FL.
Preceding her in death is one sister, Mary Lou Melton.
She graduated from Marlinton High School in Pocahontas County, West Virginia. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from West Virginia University School of Physical Education in 1949 and her Master of Science degree from WVU in 1964. She earned her Ph.D. from New York University in 1970. She completed post-doctoral studies at the University of Utah, Penn State University, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Minnick served as professor and chair in the Department of Health, Sport, and Movement Sciences at Davis and Elkins College, Elkins, W.Va. from 1963 to 1998. She retired as professor emeriti, D & E College. In September 2017, Dr. Minnick endowed the A. Jean Minnick Chair in Sport Science at Davis & Elkins College.
She coached Division I field hockey for 17 years, with an overall record of 145-21-14, including 12 undefeated regular seasons, three Midwest championships and placed third in the Division I National Championships. Minnick served as the West Virginia Commissioner for Women's Sports, member of the Midwest Field Hockey Board, and member of the Division I National Rating Board. Minnick served 10 years on the West Virginia AHPERD Board of Directors, where she held several offices. She served as president of the West Virginia College of Health and Physical Education Association and was active in the AAUW, Alpha Delta Kappa, AAUP, and the National Association of Physical Education in Higher Education.
She is included in Who's Who in American Education, and Who's Who in America. Awards include the Davis and Elkins College Award for Teaching Excellence, the Davis and Elkins College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1990, the West Virginia University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011, the West Virginia Content Specialization Test Development Committee, the West Virginia Celebrate Women Award, the West Virginia AHPERD Honor Award.
Jean was an avid traveler. She belonged to the Circumnavigators Club. Entry into this organization is proof that you have circumnavigated the globe at least once. She also belonged to the Traveler's Century Club, in which you have to prove you have been in at least one hundred countries. At the time she no longer traveled, she had visited two hundred and sixty four different countries, including the Arctic and Antarctica.
The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Elkins on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4 pm to 6 pm. Final Rites will be conducted at the Robbins Chapel at Davis & Elkins College on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10 AM. The Rev. Dr. Peter A. Vial will officiate and interment will follow at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery at St. Marys, WV.
