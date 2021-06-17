DR. ARCH THOMAS McCOY of Charleston died October 13, 2020 in hospice care at the Arthur B. Hodges facility of Edgewood Summit in Charleston, WV. Born August 19, 1926 in Bluefield, WV, Tom was the only child of Arch and Margaret McCoy of Peterstown, WV. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Maggie McCoy December 11, 2012, and his son in law John A. Rollins in 2009.
He is survived by his children Nancy (Mick) Neshek of Lake Geneva, WI; Frances Rollins of Charleston; and Hugh (Jeanne) McCoy of Fayetteville, WV. He is also survived by granddaughters Mary Katherine Rollins and Elizabeth (Libba) Rollins, and lifelong friends. He was especially important in the lives of Dr. Harry Ballard, Dr. William Harris, David A. Wiley, Tommie Sue Roberts, and Thomas A. Taylor. This is a small subset of the many lives he touched over the course of a long life.
Tom grew up in Peterstown, WV during the Great Depression. He volunteered for the Air Corp during WWII, but was discharged after VE day. He started college in 1946 and was accepted into WVU Medical School in 1949. He and Margaret Ann Wiley married in 1950 and soon had their first daughter Nancy. He got a 2 year degree in 1951 and was accepted into Medical College of Virginia (MCV) for the final two years. He finished medical school on June 2, 1953, 3 days before his second daughter Frannie was born. He interned at MCV for 1 year.
He went to Charleston and received a $1,000 Mead Johnson Fellowship upon entering a 1-year residency in family practice. His son Hugh was born in Charleston during this residency. Upon finishing this residency, he went to Bluefield and created a group practice of Rod Folkes, Otis King, and Tom McCoy at 1400 Bland St. He stayed with that practice for 13 months.
He accepted a position with the Eastern Coal Corporation and officially became a company doctor on August 20, 1956, in the tiny coal mining community of Stone, Kentucky. The money he saved in this position allowed him to buy a house and support a family when he later started a residency in urology. It was even sufficient for setting up a private practice in Charleston, WV in 1962. He was in the UNC program at Watts hospital for the first two years and went to Chapel Hill for the third year as head resident. He was FACS board certified in 1965, and chief of the Department of Urology between 1967 and 1968. By 1967, Tom had been elected president of the WV AMA, and in 1970 President of the mid-Atlantic AUA. He was a pioneer in the use of lithotripsy in this country and introduced the technology to WV in 1982. He retired from the practice of medicine in 1984.
Following Tom's retirement from practicing medicine in Charleston, Maggie and Tom split their time between Florida and West Virginia enjoying golf, tennis and their grandchildren. In 2010, they moved back to Charleston permanently as Maggie's Alzheimer's disease progressed. Maggie died in 2012 and Tom stayed on at Edgewood Summit. The staff still consider his 90th Birthday party, in 2016, the best party ever put on there.
Tom and Maggie loved to dance. They were a wonder to behold on the dance floor. For their 50th wedding anniversary they took a cruise and danced all over the world. Tom also loved to sing and would lead family gatherings in many memorable sing-alongs. Some of these family songs were goofy, while others could still be considered scandalous. We sang them all.
He died during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, just another COVID statistic. As the nightmare of the last 16 months recedes and normal routine resumes, we will finally have the service we wanted then.
A funeral service will be held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Rd, Charleston WV, on Saturday, June 19th at 10:00 a.m. Services to be performed by the Rev. Kim Webster. An informal gathering, with light refreshments, will follow the service in the fellowship hall across the street from the church. COVID-19 mask protocol will be observed during the service. The family will then transport the ashes to the family cemetery in Peterstown WV, where they will be interred next to those of his wife. He designed the marker for his remains. In characteristic humility, he summed up a lifetime of accomplishment as "Loving Husband of Maggie" Tom's favorite charity was the Alzheimer's association. Donations can be made through https://www.alz.org/