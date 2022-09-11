DR. BETTY-LOU WATERS, 81 of Powellton, passed away at home on August 10, 2022. She was one of three children born to William and Dorothy Waters of Atlantic City, NJ., on November 3, 1942.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William, Sr. and Dorothy Waters; brother, Dr. William M. Waters and sister, Dody Waters. She is survived by a niece and a few cousins.
Betty-Lou was a graduate of Atlantic City High School and received her BA in Elementary Education at Glassboro State College in 1964. She held a graduate Teaching Assistant position at Middle Tennessee State University 1973-1976 and received her doctorate from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. She began teaching at West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1977. In addition to teaching English, she was advisor to a Student Publication and contributed to the Collegian Yearbook.
She wrote poetry and many of her works were published.
In 2010, she retired as Emeritus Professor having taught for 33 years.
As a of the Powellton United Methodist Church she was a very active leader in the ladies group.
For 45 years she was a member of the GFWC Woman's Club of Montgomery and served as club president 1982-84 and 1992-94. She held position as parliamentarian for 25 years and chaired many committees.
She had a passionate love for children's reading materials and accumulated a large collection of children's books. Over the years she donated hundreds of books to the local school and library.
Her last wish was to be cremated and her remains were to be returned to New Jersey to be buried near her parents. A memorial will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3 p.m., at the Powellton United Methodist Church by Pastor Darlington officiating with assistance by his daughter. Dinner will follow.