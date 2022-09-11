Thank you for Reading.

DR. BETTY-LOU WATERS, 81 of Powellton, passed away at home on August 10, 2022. She was one of three children born to William and Dorothy Waters of Atlantic City, NJ., on November 3, 1942.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William, Sr. and Dorothy Waters; brother, Dr. William M. Waters and sister, Dody Waters. She is survived by a niece and a few cousins.

