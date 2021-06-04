DR. CATHRYN ANN CARENA was born in Charleston on September 14, 1966. On May 19, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer, Cathy took flight, surrounded by her loving family at her Italian home.
Cathy's goal was to change the world. Although she impacted many lives, she ran out of time to fulfill her mission completely.
Cathy graduated as the valedictorian of the first graduating class of Teays Valley Christian School. She continued her educational journey by obtaining a bachelor's degree in English education from West Virginia State College, a master's degree in education from the Vermont College of Norwich University, and a doctorate degree in education from the University of Bath in the United Kingdom.
Cathy's lifelong passion was to bring educational practices she learned abroad home to West Virginia. She served as a teacher and administrator in Jerusalem; a headmistress and teacher in South Africa; and a dean, vice president of administration, governing board member, department head, and teacher in Italy.
At the time of her passing, Cathy was the Principal of Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary ("The West Side is the best side!"). She previously served West Virginia communities and students as the principal of Ripley Middle School, the Vice Principal of John Adams Middle School, a teacher at South Charleston High School, a substitute teacher, and an adjunct professor at her alma mater, West Virginia State.
Cathy was preceded in death by her grandparents Fred and Virginia Riffle and nephew Seldon Lee Rife.
Cathy met and married her surviving husband, Mario Carena of Chieri, Italy, while living in South Africa. The couple renewed their wedding vows at a beautiful ceremony overlooking the Italian Alps in March. Mario was Cathy's champion, supporter, and best friend to the end.
Also surviving are her son Cai of Dunbar, daughter Gea of Chieri; parents, Marsha and John Duncan of Dunbar; beloved horses Risiko and Hitech; and dog Sangria.
Additional survivors are sisters Christy Rife of Hurricane and Krista Duncan Black (Jeff) of South Charleston and Scottsdale, AZ; uncles James and David Riffle and brother Matthew Townsend of Charleston; mother-in-law Viola Carena of South Africa; sister-in-law Gina (Craig) Murray of NY; nephews Jacob Rife and Duncan McMaster; nieces Nora Riffle and Lola Murray; and close family members Johnny (Phyllis) Fenwick, Debbie (Rick) Maas, David (Carrie) Fenwick, and Vicki (Bobby) Judy; and many friends, colleagues, and students.
Cathy's family would like to thank her friends and supporters during these difficult times, including Destiny Spencer and the West Side faculty and staff, Denise Workman and Todd Mount, Bevin Osborne, and everyone who has prayed or sent positive thoughts or love from all over the world.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar; a celebration of Cathy's life will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.