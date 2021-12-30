Dr. Charles Edward Smith III

DR. CHARLES EDWARD (ED) SMITH, III was born May 30, 1941 in Charleston, WV. He passed away with his family by his side at CAMC on the morning of December 28, 2021. Ed was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and husband. It was a testament to this when shortly after he was admitted to the hospital, he was surrounded by 17 family members and his minister.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward and Ruth Yevetta Smith of Chesapeake, WV; his brother, Russell Eugene Smith; his in-laws, John and Frances March of Chesapeake; and his sister-in-law, Mary Frances Chapman. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Diana March Smith; sons Charles Edward "Chaed" Smith and Salem Conway Smith (Kim); granddaughter Kaylee Ryan Smith and grandson Aidan Calvert Smith; sister Rebecca "Becky" Smith Reed (Fred); brother-in-law John Arthur March (Anna); sister-in-law Jo Ann Laxton; and many more loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ed was a graduate of East Bank High School and a proud graduate of West Virginia University and West Virginia University School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry for 52 years in Ripley, from 1965 to 2017. When he arrived in Ripley to start his practice, he quickly became a part of the community, helping to champion Jackson County's first ever school bond. He had an impressive career of volunteerism and public service. He tackled the issues of flood control and the critical need for public housing, all while operating a dental practice and pioneering new dental techniques. Throughout the years, he was committed to helping others and improving the quality of life for all in his community.
Ed retired on September 29, 2017. That fall, he was quoted in the Ripley newspaper as saying "I have had 52 plus wonderful years serving some great families in Ripley and the whole county as well as Mason and Roane Counties. I will miss seeing the several generations of families that I have had the privilege of providing dentistry." He was very fortunate to have a wonderful staff over the years. Delia Campbell commuted from Mason County for 14 years to run his front office, Misty Myers assisted "Doctor" for 19 years with patients, and his oldest son, Chaed, worked with him side-by-side for the last three years of his practice.
The dedication and discipline needed to become a dental professional were developed at an early age. Ed was an Eagle Scout at the age of 14 and he was also the State champion drum major twirler. The 1959 East Bank High graduate was one of America's top twirlers and was successful in state and national competitions for over six years and earned a coveted Board of Governors Scholarship for Athletic Achievement to West Virginia University as the WVU Drum Major. During his time in Morgantown, Ed performed at every basketball and football game and also performed at the Orange Bowl on two occasions.
In 1962, Ed was accepted early into dental school. He became determined to become a dentist and threw himself into his studies and took on work after classes to support his education. Dr. Smith opened his dental practice in the Judge Oliver Kessel Building on Main Street in downtown Ripley. It was during this time that young Dr. Smith became friends with local minister Dr. Rev. Basil Hensley and he soon became a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and has remained there for 56 years. He has served the church in a number of offices over five decades, including Chairman of the Church Council, Chairman of the Finance Committee and helped deliver food and gifts to their Adopt a Family at Christmas.
In 1967, he married his wife Diana March. Both Ed and Diana have been active members of the community and raised two sons, Chaed and Salem. As their sons became involved in Scouting, they both became involved in leading the troops. Both Chaed and Salem followed in their Dad's footsteps and went on to become Eagle Scouts. Together, the Smiths also operated a 200+ acre farm and sold produce to the local grocery stores as well as raised cattle, pigs and horses.
Ed was determined to contribute to the betterment of the Ripley area. He was appointed to the Mill Creek Watershed Committee. It was during this time that he witnessed firsthand the need for public housing in Jackson County. His efforts in lobbying the County Commission to create the Jackson County Housing Authority were successful and he was appointed chairman of the Authority. Under his leadership, the Rolling Meadows complex at Fairplain and Tanglewood Villa at Sycamore were both constructed. He also served as President of the Ripley Rotary Club and oversaw the construction of the picnic shelters in the City Park and the fencing of the high school baseball field. As a member of the Ripley Jaycees, he directed the Toys for Tots Christmas Basket program.
Ed has always been an avid outdoorsman. Working with a local Conservation Officer, he helped restock Jackson County with wild turkeys. From the time he was a pre-teen, he spent many hours hunting and fishing. He also owned a bass boat and spent weekends with his family on the Ohio River fishing and water skiing. He belonged to a bass fisherman club and fished in and won tournaments on the weekends. Over the last few years, he enjoyed getting to hunt with his grandson Aidan and to spend time with his granddaughter Kaylee, passing along to both his love of the outdoors. Ed loved to sit around with his family and friends to talk and share hunting and fishing experiences.
Ed and Diana own a 2nd home in Seebert, Pocahontas County on the Greenbrier River called Beaver Circle Lodge. Ed was fortunate enough to spend almost the entire summer there in 2021 - minus two beach trips with his family - putting in a stone fence in front of the property. He and Diana loved spending time together at the cabin and enjoyed sharing their home on the river with many of their family and friends. Ed spent time fishing while Diana kayaked, and they enjoyed evenings around the campfire together. There was no place he loved more than his cabin in the mountains. It was his sanctuary.
Visitation will be Sunday January 2, 2022 from Noon to 2:30 p.m., and the service will start at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Dr. Rev. Ford Price and Dr. Rev. Basil Hensley. Masks are requested.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ed's name to Epworth United Methodist Church 299 North Church Street, Ripley WV 25271, or your own favorite charity.