DR. CURTIS F. BROWN JR. peacefully passed away on January 23, 2023. Dr. Brown was born in 1932 to Curtis F. Brown Sr. and Princess N. Steptoe Brown in London, WV. He graduated valedictorian from historic Booker T. Washington High School, at the age of 17. He joined the Air Force and served honorably until his discharge in 1953. After his military service, Curtis continued his education graduating with a BA, an MA and PhD from The Ohio State University. In 1965, he married W. Jean Clark of Lancaster, Ohio, who preceded him in death in September 2007. He is survived by daughters Carolyn Brown and Dr. Barbara Brown Airulla, as well as sons Robert B. Brown (Michelle, Vincent, Seth and Dylan) and Curtis F. Brown III (Johanna, Emma, Noah, Jonah, Alex and Brianna). Additional family includes many cousins, nieces and nephews from West Virginia. Dr. Brown taught in the Social Work program at Capital University, from 1971 until retirement in 1999. During his tenure at Cap, he served as Department Chair for the Social Work and as one of the pioneering professors of the Adult Degree Program. Curtis loved listening to music, singing, dancing and eating anything chocolate. A big OSU Buckeye fan, he enjoyed watching football and basketball, even while reading and reviewing text books. Each summer he tended a garden and took pride in growing flowers, vegetables and even fruit trees.