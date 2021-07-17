DR. DAN L. JOHNSON, 72, of Cross Lanes, WV passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021.
He was born October 5th, 1948 in West Hamlin, WV, a son of I. Ray Johnson of Salt Rock and the late Lilly Mae Sowards Johnson.
Dan had a bachelor's degree in Science from Marshall University. He then decided to devote his life to medicine and attended the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. Dan graduated with his DPM degree and practiced as a podiatrist in several areas of WV.
Dan was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his wife, Barbara and considered her his life partner and best friend. He was proud to watch his children grow into adults and enjoyed his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara Triplett Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Rachel Johnson and David Bodman of Westlake, Oh; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Genevieve Johnson of Poca, WV; grandchildren MacKynzie, Bristol, & Alexander Johnson and Luke & Lily Bodman.
He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. All services will be private as Dan wished.
Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, WV, is assisting the family.