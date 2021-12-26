DR. DAVID ROBINSON BARD passed away on December 21, 2021 at the age of 80. Following a decline in health due to a series of strokes, Dr. Bard died peacefully at home in Athens, WV. Born in New London, Connecticut on October 10, 1941 to Sidney Robinson Bard and Amy Rachel Wells Bard, David recalled his childhood home being warm and loving. David's older brother, Nathan Sprague Bard, now resides in Long Island, NY at a beach house that harkens back to the cabin their family spent summers in at Jerusalem Beach, RI. David's first job was posting dividends at the Bank where both his father and grandfather worked. David's mother was an elementary school teacher from a large farming family in Brooklyn Connecticut.
Educated first at Mount Herman Boarding School and then finishing with degrees at Ohio Wesleyan, University of Connecticut and University of Maine (1974), Dr. Bard was an accomplished Professor of History, specializing in the Civil War. Dr. Bard had a deep love for his students at Concord College (now Concord University) between 1966 and 2006, teaching more than 40 years. Dr. Bard served as Assistant Academic Dean of the College for six years and was a leader on the Faculty Senate for many years. Dr. Bard was awarded WV Professor of the Year in 2001 and was famous for his classroom field trips to Civil War battlefields and his European History tours of English castles.
Dr. Jerry Beasley stated in a 1988 recommendation letter that "Students know Dr. Bard as a tough, demanding but ultimately compassionate teacher and tutor, he may very well be the best teacher at Concord. I value David has a trusted adviser and confidante. Several of our State legislators, who are also Concord gradates, have great respect for David." Craig Willis supported these recommendations stating, "If you ask anyone among the Concord students and alumni of the past twenty years who the top three professors are at Concord College, Dave Bard's name always comes up."
Married on June 17, 1961 to his college sweetheart, Carol Anitra Glomset Bard, together they enjoyed a happy marriage traveling the world to more than 62 countries and living life to the fullest. Their daughters, Heidi Bard Pruess (married to Alan Jason Pruess) and Heather Bard White (married to Darwin White) were lucky to have their children, Austin Jett Pruess, Skye Ainsley Pruess, and Jessica Marie White spend "Cousins Week" each summer with their grandparents camping at Pipestem State Park, playing crochet, and eating sweets.
Dr. David Bard has left behind a legacy of game playing, photography, movie watching, following your dreams, teaching others, and most importantly, loving family.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Concord University, Union building in the ballroom on January 8, 2022 from 1 - 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations to the David Bard Scholarship at Concord University.