DR DONALD (DON) FARMER of Hurricane, WV, died May 11, 2022. He was born in 1938, the son of George and Bertha Farmer of Princeton, WV. Don graduated from Concord College in 1961 and proceeded to attend WVU Medical School, graduating in 1965. He joined the Navy and served his internship in Jacksonville, FL. He then completed a residency in Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania and served in the Navy for a total of eight years.
Don is survived by his wife Roberta, sons Kevin (Kate) and Craig (Leticia), granddaughter Isabella, grandson Jared, and close cousin Reverend Robert Farmer. Don loved and enjoyed Roberta's large family including Clinton (Colleen), Bennie (Sandy), Kenneth (Marie), Yvonne, Rexanna (Charlie), Roger and Joel Duvall, Margy McFarling, Lora Duvall, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Bertha, his brother JB, and Mr. and Mrs. Maxwell B. Harvey, a beloved uncle and aunt who were like parents to him.
Don opened his dermatology practice in Charleston in the early 70's and enjoyed serving patients for 35 years. He loved to interact with patients and welcomed them in the waiting room prior to escorting them to the examining room. He served as a volunteer at WV Health Right until early 2022 and was volunteer of the year there in 2008. He also served as President of the State Medical Association and the Kanawha Medical Society.
Don was gifted with a beautiful lyric tenor voice. He enjoyed singing in church choir, Hurricane Civic Chorus, and Renaissance of Huntington. He was a member of Teays Valley Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder. Traveling with Putnam Aging was an activity he thoroughly enjoyed. A bus full of strangers allowed him to meet and make friends with many new people.
At Don's request, his body was donated to the WVU School of Medicine to support their health science teaching and research missions.
A celebration of life with visitation before the service is planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4 at Teays Valley Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered for WV Health Right, either online at WVHealthRight.org, or mail to WV Health Right (memo: In Honor of Dr. Farmer), 1520 Washington St. East, Charleston, WV 25311.
One may also consider donating to Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, 5339 Teays Valley Rd, Scott Depot, WV 25560.