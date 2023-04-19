Thank you for Reading.

Dr. Gordon F. Johnson
GORDON FRANKLIN JOHNSON was born in Camden, Ohio on November 24, 1928, son of Harley E. and Gladys K. Johnson. He graduated from Camden High School in 1946 and enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as an Aviation Specialist from 1946-1948, playing basketball for Great Lakes and Fleet Air (San Diego).

Following his military service, he enrolled at Ohio University in 1948, where he played freshman basketball. Dr. Johnson married hometown sweetheart Elois Charlotte Larkey in June 1949, then transferred to Marietta (Ohio) College, where he was a member and president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and was the last three-sport letterman in the school's history (basketball, baseball, and football). He graduated from Marietta College in 1952.

