Dr. Jessica Dawn DDS McKee

DR. JESSICA DAWN McKEE, D.D.S., age 41, of Point Marion, PA, passed away on December 7, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 30, 1981 in Ripley, WV, the daughter of Mildred Kroeger McKee of Ripley, WV and the late Michael McKee.
Jessica was a 1999 graduate of Ripley High School then furthered her education at West Virginia University earning a Bachelor's degree in Biology in 2003 followed by a Doctorate in Dental Surgery in 2007. She practiced in both WV and PA, but most recently with Dr. Thomas Kratzenberg at Allegheny Dental Group, Centerville Clinic, and then established a practice, McKee Family Dental, with her sister, Laura. She was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in Ripley, WV.
Left to cherish Jessica's Memory, in addition to her mother are, a brother, Nathan McKee and wife Lori of Ripley, WV; sisters, Dr. Laura McKee and husband Justin Malik of Point Marion, PA, Shawna Hopkins and husband Chris of Washington, WV, Terry Maze and husband BJ of South Charleston, WV; a nephew, Corey Shields and wife Heather of Parkersburg, WV; nieces Kyla Shields of Cincinnati, OH, Rebecca and husband Steven Matchett of Morgantown, WV; a great-nephew Ethan Shields of Parkersburg, WV; and her beloved cat of 18 years, Ally.
Jessica was a kind and loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed dolphin spotting at St. Pete beach, family gatherings at Deep Creek Lake, and relaxing in Amish country in Ohio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ferguson-Brownfield Funeral Home & Crematories, Inc., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, PA. In accordance with Jessica's wishes a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jessica to your favorite charity.
