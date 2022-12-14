Thank you for Reading.

Dr. Jessica Dawn McKee D.D.S
SYSTEM

DR. JESSICA DAWN McKEE, D.D.S., age 41, of Point Marion, PA, passed away on December 7, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 30, 1981 in Ripley, WV, the daughter of Mildred Kroeger McKee of Ripley, WV and the late Michael McKee.

Jessica was a 1999 graduate of Ripley High School then furthered her education at West Virginia University earning a Bachelor's degree in Biology in 2003 followed by a Doctorate in Dental Surgery in 2007. She practiced in both WV and PA, but most recently with Dr. Thomas Kratzenberg at Allegheny Dental Group, Centerville Clinic, and then established a practice, McKee Family Dental, with her sister, Laura. She was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in Ripley, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you