DR. JOHN E. REIFSTECK, 69, from Charleston, West Virginia, passed away suddenly while working Friday, February 3rd at The Medical Center of Delta Health Systems in Greenville, Mississippi.
John was a dedicated and gifted Physician who had practiced as a Boarded Radiologist for 44 years. If you were lucky enough to know John you will never forget his enthusiasm for his family, professional and college sports, and his work. He could bring his energy and humor into any room. He was truly a unique, caring and devoted friend, brother, son, uncle, doctor, husband, and father.
John is survived by his three beautiful children, Syr (An), Christopher, Cynthia Gage (Jack) and their mother, Beth Reifsteck. He leaves two brothers Tim Reifsteck of Portland, Oregon and Robert Reifsteck of Harrisonburg, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his late father Francis Reifsteck and his mother Dolores Reifsteck. He leaves four sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
John attended North Little Rock High School and graduated in 1971. He graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1975 with a Bachelor's of Science degree. He attended the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and received his M.D. in 1979.
John was an avid reader, marathoner, outdoorsman, sportsman, cyclist, and runner. He was a lover of Dr. Pepper, Barbecue, and going to the movies. He always loved to travel and he would travel to see his Rock and Roll heroes Tom Petty, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and many others. When he wasn't working as a talented specialist in interventional radiology, you could find John on his daily run or playing tennis with friends in Charleston, West Virginia where he lived since 1987.
A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Charleston, West Virginia on February 16th at 2pm.
Another service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in North Little Rock on Thursday, February 23rd at 2pm, and the burial will be at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills & Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to support scholarships for students in the University of Arkansas's College of Medicine, with the memo of: In Memory of Dr. John Reifsteck.