Dr. John E. Reifsteck
DR. JOHN E. REIFSTECK, 69, from Charleston, West Virginia, passed away suddenly while working Friday, February 3rd at The Medical Center of Delta Health Systems in Greenville, Mississippi.

John was a dedicated and gifted Physician who had practiced as a Boarded Radiologist for 44 years. If you were lucky enough to know John you will never forget his enthusiasm for his family, professional and college sports, and his work. He could bring his energy and humor into any room. He was truly a unique, caring and devoted friend, brother, son, uncle, doctor, husband, and father.

