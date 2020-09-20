Dr. JOHN "JACK" MILLER, age 95, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. His family members were with him at his passing at his home.
Jack was born the third son to Edward and Gertrude Miller in Middleport, Ohio on January 22, 1925.
He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and was a veteran of the Army Air Corp, serving in the Philippines in WW II and receiving two Bronze Star medals. He married his high school sweetheart Carol Margaret Mundy on May 31, 1947. Graduating in 1951 from the University of Maryland, he practiced dentistry in Dunbar, WV until 1972, when he attended West Virginia University and earned a Master's degree in Orthodontics. From 1974 until 1995 he practiced orthodontics in South Charleston, Teays Valley, and Charleston.
He was a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry, certified with the American Board of Orthodontics and served with the Northeastern Regional Board of Dental Examiners testing dental and hygiene school graduate candidates until 2009. He donated his services to dental clinics in Kanawha Co. during his entire career.
Jack was best known for his sincere desire to help people, always putting the needs of others first. His family, friends, patients, neighbors, even people he did not know were blessed by the kindness and selflessness of Dr. Miller. He was a longtime member of United Disciples of Christ Church. Delivering meals to homebound church members was one of his most rewarding activities. He was a lifelong member of the Freemasons.
He was preceded in death by Carol, his loving wife of 63 years, parents, Edward and Gertrude; brothers, Louis, (Anna Dean), and Paul (Georgia); niece, Peggy Mundy; and daughter-in-law, Melanie.
Jack is survived by his five sons, Thomas (Violet) of South Chas., David (Teresa) of South Chas., Craig (Holly) of Buffalo, WV, Joseph of South Chas., and Scott of South Chas.; his 9 grandchildren, Christopher, Amanda Gail, John, Jeffrey, Amanda Jane, Heather, Brian, Samantha and Rebecca; along with 15 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 4 nephews; 2 nieces; and Albert "Vic" Mays, Jr., his close friend of 48 years, of Scott Depot.
A service to Honor the Life of Dr. John "Jack" Miller will be held at Noon, Monday, September 21, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Thaddaeus Allen officiating. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. There will be a graveside service with full military honors held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, where his final resting place is beside his wife, parents and brother. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
In lieu of flowers, Dr. Miller expressed wishes that donations be made to The United Disciples of Christ Church,100 United Disiples Dr., South Charelston 25309 or Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd Charleston, WV 25387
