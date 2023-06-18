DR. JOHN K. LACKEY, 70, passed away on June 13, 2023, following a brief illness.
He was born in Logan, WV and spent over 44 years practicing ophthalmology in Summersville, WV and South Boston, VA.
Dr. Lackey graduated from Marshall University and attended medical school at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internship and surgical residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. and was board certified in Ophthalmology. He was a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
He served the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine for over 30 years, acting as a professor, a past president of the Board of Directors, a member of the Board of Governors, and as a past president of the West Virginia Academy of Ophthalmology.
Dr. Lackey proudly served his country in various capacities over the span of five decades. He served in both the US Army, reaching the rank of Major, and the West Virginia Air National Guard, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was an officer, medical provider, flight surgeon, and teacher, serving during peacetime and during war (Operation Desert Storm).
He loved music and was a wonderful self-taught guitar player. He also loved to read and shared that passion with his girls.
Dr. Lackey was the son of the late Leonard Lackey, Sr. and Bertie Jeffery Lackey. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Leonard (Bill) Lackey, Jr., Clara Chappell, Lila Stokely, Cecile (Shorty) Ellis, and David (Bud) Lackey. Dr. Lackey is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Delana R. Lackey, two daughters - Laurel Lackey Basil (Mark) and Sarah Lackey Hawthorne (Christopher), and two grandchildren - Rosalind Maribel Basil and John Augustus Basil.
A memorial service will be held at White Funeral Home in Summersville on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. A private burial service will be held at a later date.