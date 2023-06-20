Thank you for Reading.

Dr. L. Joe Starcher DMV
DR. L. JOE "DOC" STARCHER, 79, of Poca, West Virginia, passed away on June 15, 2023 with his loving wife Phyllis by his side.

Joe was born on June 25, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV, and was raised on a beef cattle farm in Calhoun County. Joe attended Calhoun County High School where he met the love of his life Phyllis Barnes. They graduated from Calhoun County High School Class of 1961 and were married for 59 years.

