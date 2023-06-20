Dr. L. Joe Starcher DMV

DR. L. JOE "DOC" STARCHER, 79, of Poca, West Virginia, passed away on June 15, 2023 with his loving wife Phyllis by his side.
Joe was born on June 25, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV, and was raised on a beef cattle farm in Calhoun County. Joe attended Calhoun County High School where he met the love of his life Phyllis Barnes. They graduated from Calhoun County High School Class of 1961 and were married for 59 years.
Joe attended Glenville State College, West Virginia University, and then was accepted into The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine where he earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.
Doc practiced veterinary medicine in Parkersburg before partnering with Dr. Charlie Warner in Dunbar; eventually they started the Cross Lanes Veterinary Hospital in 1974. After more than 30 rewarding years in private small animal practice he retired.
Doc later became the West Virginia State Veterinarian where he assisted veterinarians, farmers, and large animals for nearly 10 years.
Joe served many years on the West Virginia Board of Veterinary Medicine and was very active in the West Virginia Veterinary Medical Association. As the WV delegate to the American Veterinary Medical Association, Doc and his family traveled annually throughout the country to participate in the business, educational, and social events of the meetings.
Joe was a member of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church where he was an active participant of the Backpack Ministry which provided weekend heavenly snacks to Cross Lanes students.
Joe was the proud husband to Phyllis Ann (Barnes) Starcher, father to Julie Christine Starcher-Garlow and John Eugene Starcher (Gina). He was known as "Aaha" to his pride and joy grandchildren PJ Garlow, Joshua Starcher, Joseph Starcher, Jonathan Garlow, Jordan Garlow, Chelsey Martin (Jeff), Sydnie Jack (Austin), and Kamryn Starcher; and brother to Sandra Lancaster (Joe).
Doc was preceded in death by his mother Ruth (Sturm) Starcher and his father Eugene Starcher.
Joe enjoyed traveling with Phyllis, family, and friends and passing his Legacy and love for the land to his children and grandchildren on the family farm. He had an enormous love for God and for his family and he will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 1 pm with Pastor George Webb officiating.