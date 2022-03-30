Dr. Leo H. Knowlton

DR. LEO HARRY KNOWLTON age 94 of Cross Lanes passed away on March 25, 2022. Growing up in Ceredo he followed in his father's footsteps by attending West Virginia University and becoming a pharmacist.
He worked at Temple Drug Store in Nitro, Miller Drug in Dunbar, CAMC Memorial Div. and General Div., retiring in 1986 as Assistant Director. He served in the Marine Corp. during World War II and Korea.
In 1954 he married Betty Mollohan. They had 59 1/2 wonderful years spending their time dancing, cruising, and enjoying each other. Betty preceded him in death, June 2014.
Leo served as a deacon in the First Baptist Church of Nitro. He was a Member of the Nitro Masonic Lodge #170 AF&AM, Scottish Rite Bodies, and Beni Kedem Shrine for 68 years. He was also a Legion of Honor Member having served his country.
We would like to thank all friends, especially Dallas and Becky and all of his wonderful neighbors for their understanding and caring deeds and help. We would also like to thank the staff of Bellaire of Devonshire for the dedicated care and kindness that they gave to Leo, especially Bonny.
Leo was always saying once a Marine, always a Marine and he lived that every day and was very proud of his service to his country.
Dr. Knowlton leaves behind his cousins, Jim and Linda Millman of Winchester, Va.
A celebration of Leo's life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday April 1, 2022, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 2022 20th St. Nitro, with Pastor Bobby Goldsburg and Pastor Lawrence Hoptry officiating. Burial with Military Honors and Masonic Graveside Rites will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local SPCA or another charity of your choosing.