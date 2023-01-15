Thank you for Reading.

Dr. Lynn Gableman Rupp
DR. LYNN GABLEMAN RUPP, a beloved educator, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on January 12, 2023, in Thomas, West Virginia.

Lynn was born September 25, 1948, in Washington, D.C. to George and Jean Gableman. She grew up in Alexandria, Virginia and served as the editor of her high school newspaper. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1970 and later obtained an MS and Ed.D from Syracuse University. Teaching was her passion and she spent fifty years as an educator in four states (Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and West Virginia) working with students from all walks of life and grade levels. She spent almost thirty years as an Associate Professor of Education at West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) in Buckhannon, WV. In addition to teaching, she also served as a Department Chair and later Director of the Master's in Education Program and received the college's exemplary teaching award in 2004.

