Dr. Margaret L. Bailey

DR. MARGARET LOURENDA (SLATER) BAILEY, 89, of South Charleston, WV, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital Hospice House. Margaret was born in South Charleston, WV to the late Rome Alton and Martha Malcolm Slater. She graduated from South Charleston High School at the age of fifteen and was the Co-Owner of Holz Meat Company and Holz Realty Company. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. She was a lifelong follower of Christ and was a living example of her favorite bible verse Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."
She was a member of South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene for 72 years where she was Nursery Supervisor for over 47 years. She held many other positions in the Nazarene Church that included, President of the local Nazarene Youth International, Treasurer of the WV South District School of Ministries and the Nazarene Tabernacle Fund.
Margaret was the first woman elected to the Board of Trustees of Mount Vernon Nazarene University (MVNU) and held that position for 33 years. She received an Honorary Doctorate from MVNU in 1989. She was also the first woman elected to the Board of Trustees of the Nazarene Theological Seminary where she served for six years.
Margaret served at the European Nazarene College with Nazarenes in Voluntary Services and was an ambassador for the Jesus Film. Margaret had an intense passion for spreading the Gospel to everyone who crossed her path in her daily life and in her travels with Nazarene Work and Witness all over the world.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Slater and one nephew. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Russell "Mack" Bailey; daughters, Connie (Larry) Mayle and Teresa (Kent) Hughes; son, Russell "Russ" (Cindy) Bailey; brother, Michael Slater; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.
A service to Honor the Life of Margaret will be held at noon/12 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston, WV 25303 with Rev. Kent Estep officiating. Burial will follow in the Slater Family Cemetery, Sissonville, WV. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon/12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Bailey Endowed Scholarship, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, 4923 Kentucky Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.
