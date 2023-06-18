DR. MICHAEL "MIKE" KENT STARLING, PH.D., passed away peacefully at 11:35 p.m., on June 13, 2023 at the age of 77.
Mike was born to Lt.Col. Andrew Starling, USAF, and Dorothy J. Esser (MacInally) in Arizona, and graduated from Robinson High School in Tampa, Florida, in 1964 where he won the Silver Knight award for Science. He earned dual Bachelor's Degrees in English and Chemistry at the University of South Florida. He then worked at the Food and Drug Administration in Washington, D.C., as a Laboratory Chemist. He later earned his Ph.D. in Chemistry at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, specializing in cutting-edge data collection and analysis for laser chromatography using super-computers. He then worked at the Union Carbide Technical Center leading scientists, engineers, and programmers developing computer-driven Polymer Process Control Systems. He eventually retired as the Computer Systems Architect for Union Carbide and Dow Chemical, having successfully designed and constructed one of the largest commercial data centers in the country. His hobbies included forging knives, photography, building muscle cars, and gunsmithing. Mike was also a competitive Combat Pistol Shooter who competed in World Shoot-off Championships, and an Amateur Extra Radio Operator with the callsign "WV8AE".
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dr. Isabel B. Starling, Ph.D., and is lovingly remembered by his three sons, Joseph, Richard, and Stephen, and his grandchildren Tyler and Lian. The family asks that he be remembered by seeking out and holding close the people that you love.