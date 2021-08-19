DR. PETER GWIN HARRIS, 77, of Charleston, died on August 12, 2021.
Born in Houston, Peter grew up in Lubbock, Texas and graduated in 1959 from Monterey High School. He earned a B.A. from the University of Buffalo and M.A. and Ph.D. from Texas Tech University. Peter taught English literature and composition, retiring as a tenured professor after 18 years at West Virginia University Institute of Technology, and skillfully wrote poetry and prose.
He loved landscapes, plants and animals from the flatlands of West Texas to his beloved home in the West Virginia hills. Once an assistant rosarian at the Missouri Botanical Garden, Peter gardened avidly, bred and researched roses for almost 40 years, and was a member of the Rose Hybridizers Association and the Charleston Rose Society. He also enjoyed listening to music, which often played in the background of his home.
Peter is survived by his daughter Rebecca Clark of Austin, son Daniel (and wife Dana Delger) of Stockholm, daughter Elizabeth of Rio de Janeiro, grandson Felix of Stockholm, brother John and sister Irene Crowder, both of Lubbock, and his former wife Leila Assump o of Rio de Janeiro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gwin and Trina (Miedama) Harris, and by his brother George.
The family thanks his neighbors and friends, many of whom he met as a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston, for their kindness, which brought him much comfort during his final years.