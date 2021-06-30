Thank you for Reading.

DR. ROBERT NORMAN BICKEL PH. D., Professor Emeritus at Marshall University,76, died on June 28, 2021, at Edgewood Manor of Lucasville. Husband of Lisa Higgins, brother of Perry (Barbara) Bickel, Uncle of Kia Bickel. A prolific author, Robert, contributed a multitude of journal articles and professional text books. He was a gifted teacher, writer, thinker, and any dog's best friend. Contributions in his memory may be made to Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington WV 25704.

